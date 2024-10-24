Broncos receiver Josh Reynolds wounded in shooting following strip club visit: report

Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds was wounded in a shooting outside a strip club last week

Reynolds and another man were injured during the shooting, which occurred just after 3 a.m. on Oct. 18, 9News reported, citing court documents.

Someone had called 911 near East Hampden Avenue and South Dahlia Street, where the caller mentioned he was driving a blue Ford Bronco and had been shot.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A second 911 caller explained that he was being followed by someone, and two of his friends had been shot, according to the court documents. Officers GPS-tracked three total 911 callers and found the victims of the shooting near South Quebec Street and East Union Avenue.

Reynolds was among them, and the court documents say he was shot twice – once in his left arm and once in the back of his head. The other shooting victim was shot in the back.

This is a developing story. More to come.