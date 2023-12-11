Jets' Quinnen Williams says he's not a 'dirty player' after hit led to Texans rookie CJ Stroud's early exit

New York Jets All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was just as elated as his teammates when they defeated the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon at home. However, he wanted to set the record straight about a certain hit in the contest.

Texans star rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud had to exit the game in the fourth quarter after a hit from Williams led to him smacking the back of his head on the turf at MetLife Stadium. Stroud was seen lying on the turf as trainers tended to him.

Stroud would later walk off the field with 6:30 left to play and never returned in the 30-6 loss for Houston. He was later ruled out and placed in concussion protocol.

Williams went on his X account to post about the hit, defending himself while sending prayers Stroud’s way.

"I pray CJ is ok, everyone know I’m not a dirty player or trying to hurt a great, Elite QB like him or any player in the league," Williams tweeted. "I play hard and I play fair. Again I pray CJ is ok and wish him nothing but the best."

Williams finished the game with two tackles, one of which went for his third sack of the season. It was his first since the 32-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills back in November.

The Jets’ defense, using the sloppy weather conditions in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to their advantage, hounded Stroud all day and made it hard for the Rookie of the Year frontrunner to facilitate his usual offense.

Stroud was held to just 91 passing yards by the Jets’ defense, and his early exit was just the exclamation point on a rough day for Houston.

The Texans moved to 7-6 with the loss, while the Jets are now 5-8.

Stroud will remain in concussion protocol this week, when Houston hopes he can pass all the phases to be active for Week 15’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans.