Jets owner Woody Johnson pleads with Haason Reddick to end holdout: 'You'll fit right in'

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson spoke to reporters on Tuesday after the shocking move of firing head coach Robert Saleh after the team started 2-3 on the year.

While he had a lot of questions on that front as defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich took over as head coach, he also spoke about another pressing issue for New York regarding edge rusher Haason Reddick.

In fact, Johnson pleaded for Reddick to head to the team’s facility in Florham Park so they could finally get a deal done.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Reddick was acquired in the offseason from the Philadelphia Eagles, but the expectation was the Jets would extend him long term. But Redick has been holding out as a deal has yet to be reached, with Reddick reportedly wanting more guaranteed money in his new deal.

Johnson was asked about Reddick’s situation, to which he responded with a message for the veteran pass rusher.

AARON RODGERS PROVIDES STANCE ON TEAMMATE HAASON REDDICK'S TRADE REQUEST: ‘WE DON’T JUDGE HIM'

"Haason, get in your car, drive down [Interstate] 95 and come to the New York Jets, and we can meet you and give you an escort right into the building.

"You’ll fit right in, love it here, feel welcome and accomplish great things with us."

Reddick, 30, is coming off his second straight Pro Bowl season in which he totaled 11 sacks, 38 combined tackles (13 for loss) and 23 quarterback hits for the Eagles.

He’s tallied double-digit sacks in each of his last four seasons, making him someone who could add power off the edge for a Jets defense that has done well yet again to start the new year.

Reddick was always expected to be a key contributor for the Jets’ defense, but now with Jermaine Johnson out for the season due to injury, the team could certainly use another productive rusher on their defensive line.

In Reddick’s absence, second-year edge rusher Will McDonald, the team’s first-round draft pick in 2023, has six sacks on the season, which is more than double his production in 15 games last year.

But Reddick is clearly not settling for less money as his tension with the Jets continues.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Johnson wants to put things to bed, but that will require the Jets to give him a contract he feels is worth it moving forward.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.