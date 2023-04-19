Jets' Morgan Barron receives 75 stitches after skate cuts face: 'It was an unlucky play'

The Winnipeg Jets took a 1-0 series lead over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday with a 5-1 victory, but it could have cost them forward Morgan Barron for the rest of the series or even the playoffs.

Barron took a skate to the face in the first period of the game in a scramble near the net. By the time the second period was underway, Barron was back on the bench and looking to make the most of his next appearance.

He needed 75 stitches but managed to play again.

"I was trying to figure out if the puck went in because it was pretty close," Barron said. "I saw the skate coming. It was an unlucky play. The first thought was that I could see out of the (right) eye was the main thing."

He was wearing a full cage on his head when he came back out onto the ice.

"Looks like he got attacked by a shark," Jets center Adam Lowry said. "It’s a scary thing. We’re all so worried about the puck crossing the line, and all of the sudden we see a trail of blood all the way from the crease to the bench."

Lowry had two goals in the win.

Jets coach Rick Bowness said he was not surprised Barron re-entered the game and was impressed with his drive and ambition to reenter the game.

"I think more his presence coming back because we all realized how bad it was, and that gave everyone a big boost," Bowness added.

Barron played in 70 games for the Jest this season after he was acquired from the New York Rangers last season. He had eight goals and 13 assists in the 2022-23 regular season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.