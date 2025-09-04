Jets lose major piece to offense days before season begins

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Jets star right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker tore his triceps and will be out for the season, head coach Aaron Glenn announced Thursday.

Vera-Tucker, 26, sustained the injury in practice on Tuesday. He will undergo surgery and faces a seven-month rehabilitation.

"He was a big player for us, but we have to continue to keep rolling," Glenn said to reporters on Thursday.

Glenn said he is still evaluating who will take Vera-Tucker’s spot in the starting lineup. Xavier Newman is listed as the team’s backup right guard.

Joe Tippmann, who has started at center the past two seasons, could take his spot at right guard, and Josh Myers could play center. Tippmann and Myers have been in competition for the center job throughout training camp.

Both are listed as the possible starters on the team’s unofficial depth chart this week and Glenn has said that they’re both still competing.

Vera-Tucker has played every position on the offensive line except center since his rookie season.

The Jets selected Vera-Tucker with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The former University of South California star has been productive when on the field but has missed time throughout his four-year career.

In 2022, Vera-Tucker was placed on season-ending IR after seven games because of a torn triceps. In 2023, a torn Achilles tendon limited him to just five games.

Last season he played 15 games, missing two with ankle issues. Vera-Tucker has missed 25 games due to injury in his career. He has started all 43 games he has appeared in.

Vera-Tucker was voted as one of the Jets’ six team captains at the end of August for the first time in his career.

"Throughout my career, I haven't had the opportunity to do that," Vera-Tucker said of his increased leadership role, via the team’s website.

"So, more and more now, I take advantage of those opportunities to be a vocal leader and lead not only O-line but the offense and the team as well, so it's cool. You never know when this game could be taken away from you, so you have to take advantage of it."

The Jets play the Pittsburgh Steelers, led by Aaron Rodgers, in Week 1 on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

