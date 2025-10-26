Jets legend Nick Mangold dead at 41 after complications with kidney disease

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Jets announced on Sunday that legendary center Nick Mangold has died due to complications from kidney disease.

Mangold, who played for the Jets from 2006-2016 and was a seven-time All-Pro, was 41.

"Nick was more than a legendary center," Jets owner Woody Johnson said in a statement. "He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football. Off the field, Nick's wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mangold announced earlier this month that he needs a kidney transplant after being diagnosed with "a genetic defect that has led to chronic kidney disease" in 2006.

That was the same year the Jets drafted him No. 29 overall out of Ohio State.

JETS LEGEND NICK MANGOLD ANNOUNCES HE NEEDS KIDNEY TRANSPLANT: ‘LOOKING FORWARD TO BETTER DAYS’

"I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have had more time. Unfortunately, I do not have any family able to donate at this time, so this is why I’m reaching out to you, our NY Jets and Ohio State communities. I am in need of a kidney donor with type O blood," the 41-year-old wrote.

"I am deeply grateful to anyone that would consider donating. Most of all, I’m thankful for my family, who have been my rock every step of the way. This situation has reminded me how lucky I am to have such an amazing family, friends, and community behind me.

"While this has been a tough stretch, I’m staying positive and focused on the path ahead. I’m looking forward to better days and getting back to full strength soon. I’ll see you all at MetLife Stadium & The Shoe very soon."

Mangold was a Jets Ring of Honor member, having been inducted in June 2022 alongside his former teammates D’Brickashaw Ferguson and Darrelle Revis. He was also among this year’s 52 Modern-Era players who cleared the second checkpoint toward becoming a Pro Football Hall of Fame member of the Class of 2026.

Mangold spent all 11 of his NFL seasons with the Jets, making seven Pro Bowls and being honored as a two-time first-team All-Pro. He was also a catalyst on the Jets’ offensive line that reached back-to-back AFC Championship Games in 2009 and 2010.

"Nick was the embodiment of consistency, strength, and leadership," Jets Vice Chairman Christopher Johnson said in a statement. "For over a decade, he anchored our offensive line with unmatched skill and determination, earning the respect of teammates, opponents, and fans alike. His contributions on the field were extraordinary — but it was his character, humility, and humor off the field that made him unforgettable."

Mangold, an Ohio native, expressed his love for the Jets last November, where he felt honored to have played for just one franchise.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Being able to finish out my career here, being able to play for only one team is something really special to me," Mangold said. "It's a great team to be a part of. This fan base is as passionate as they come, loyal as all get-out."

"Nick Mangold will forever be a Jet," Woody Johnson said.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.