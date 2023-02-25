Jets' Hall of Famer offers Aaron Rodgers advice if he were to go to New York

Following Aaron Rodgers' "darkness retreat," some New York Jets fans are hoping the quarterback is heading to East Rutherford.

But former Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis says it could be a difficult adjustment if Rodgers left the Green Bay market for New York, where the media can be tough.

"I would tell Aaron to come in humble," the Jets legend told TMZ Sports.

"I would tell him to come in and embrace the city as best you can. It's definitely a tough market, but I truly believe that Aaron, with all of his success, and what he will bring to the table, I would think he would be able to weather the storm and be able to come in and help win."

Revis was recently named a Hall of Famer and will receive his bust in Canton this summer. Despite being one of the top corners of all-time, and easily the best during his prime with the Jets, Revis never won a Lombardi Trophy in New York.

Some would argue the Jets would have made the playoffs last season with a quarterback other than Zach Wilson considering the talent on the team's roster. That's why Revis thinks the sky is the limit if they bring in the four-time MVP.

"I believe, with Aaron's tangibles, and what he brings to this table as a Super Bowl champion quarterback, I believe he has weapons at every position. I think that's something now — as Jets fans, as Jet lovers — that we can see some high-scoring games. We can see some big victories," Revis said.

"I think last year, as you watched the team, it came down to a few points, the team losing by three points or less, five points or less. And I think having a superstar quarterback in Rodgers, he can definitely put points on the board very quickly, which would help the defense rest much better. And they can be more explosive coming out playing on the defensive side of the ball.

Rodgers has two years left on his three-year deal worth north of $150 million. The Jets recently hired Nathaniel Hackett, Rodgers' former offensive coordinator, for the same position.

New York recently met with free agent quarterback Derek Carr.