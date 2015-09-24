Jets' Geno Smith 'not happy' about losing QB job, understands move

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith was a full participant at practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a broken jaw in training camp. There's a chance he could be active this week, but he won't be the starter.

Head coach Todd Bowles announced that Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain the starter, much to the chagrin of Smith.

"You want to be out there," Smith said after practice Thursday, via Darryl Slater of NJ.com. "I'm not happy. But it's not one of those things where it's going to change my approach, or going to change the way that I approach teammates. It's the decision. I understand it. I'm not bitter about it. I understand why."

Fitzpatrick hasn't lit the world on fire this season, but he's led the Jets to a 2-0 record -- and that's all Bowles can ask for. He's thrown four touchdown passes to just two interceptions, a pace that would put him at 32 touchdowns and 16 picks for the season.

By no means are those spectacular numbers, but with the Jets' stout defense and solid running game, it's all the team needs.

Still, Smith wishes he was out there as the starter after having a solid offseason. Especially due to the fact that he didn't lose the job because of poor play.

"That's the frustrating part about it," Smith said. "I think that's the most frustrating part about the whole situation. But I'm still coming in here upbeat. I'm not going to let the situation affect who I am or the way that I approach my job, or my teammates."

If Smith doesn't earn the starting job back this season, his future with the Jets could be in doubt. Next season will be the final year of his rookie contract, and the Jets may be reluctant to sign him to an extension.

