Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

Jets claim TE Sudfeld

By | Sports Network

Florham Park, NJ (SportsNetwork.com) - The New York Jets have claimed tight end Zach Sudfeld off waivers and released linebacker Scott Solomon.

Sudfeld, who earned a roster spot with the Patriots following a strong preseason, played in three regular season games with New England but failed to record an offensive stat.

Solomon was a seventh round draft choice of the Tennessee Titans. The Rice product appeared in 13 games in 2012, recording just four tackles. He joined the Jets during the offseason and played in one game without a stat.