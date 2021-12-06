Jets' CJ Mosley calls out Eagles after loss, demands respect for the 3-win team

New York Jets’ linebacker C.J. Mosley is fed up with the disrespect.

After initially coming out strong against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the Jets suffered another devastating blow but to make matters worse, Mosley accused the Eagles of unsportsmanlike behavior even before kickoff.

"It p----- you off," he said of the Eagles refusing to shake hands after the coin toss and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox laughing at Jets coach Robert Saleh during the game.

"It's all about respect. Right now, teams are not respecting us. That's well-deserved, whether it's by self-inflicted wounds or by the history of the Jets."

The Jets' struggles have been years in the making but with a new head coach and a fresh, young quarterback, the expectations to turn things around this season were high.

In Sunday’s 30-18 loss, it initially appeared the Jets and Eagles would be in for a slugfest as they both scored touchdowns on their first three possessions -- but things slowed for New York significantly after the half.

The Jets held the ball for only 70 seconds in the third quarter — just three plays for 3 yards. Meanwhile, the Eagles had 24 plays for 81 yards over 13:50 in the period. Philadelphia held the overall edge in time of possession, 35:36 to 24:24.

"You can see that stuff; you can feel that stuff," Mosley said of the apparent disrespect. "As a competitor, as a warrior, fighting with your brothers, that p----- you off. That's been going on for a long time."

"That's something that gets under players' skin," he continued. "At the end of the day, when you handle your business and you're doing things right, a team doesn't have time for all that laughing, doesn't have time for all that stuff, because you're punching them in the mouth. That has to be our mindset. Nothing is going to come easy for us."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.