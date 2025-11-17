Jets to bench quarterback Justin Fields amid offensive struggles: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Jets are reportedly moving on from Justin Fields as their starting quarterback.

The team is set to name Tyrod Taylor the starter for their game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12, according to multiple reports. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn opened the door for a change at the position last week, making known he would evaluate all positions.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’m evaluating everything," he told reporters, via the team’s website. "I'm evaluating myself, the players, schematics, coaches, I'm evaluating everything. So, I don't want to just place everything on that, that one situation [quarterback].

"I'm just looking at everything, because as a head coach, that's my job, to make sure that I put this team in the best position to go win games."

Fields has struggled throughout his first season with Gang Green and with the playoffs getting more and more out of reach, Glenn has apparently decided to make a change.

Without Garrett Wilson in the team’s 27-14 loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday night, Fields was 15-of-26 with 116 passing yards and a touchdown pass. He was sacked twice.

BROWNS' SHEDEUR SANDERS OFFERS BLUNT CRITIQUE OF PERFORMANCE IN NFL DEBUT

Fields has thrown for fewer than 100 yards four times this season. The team is 25th in points scored and 29th in yards gained.

Taylor is a veteran NFL quarterback, who has mostly been relegated to the backup role in his career. He was a sixth-round draft pick in 2011 out of Virginia Tech. He’s played for the Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans and the New York Giants before joining the Jets in 2024.

While Taylor has had a bit of bad luck at points of his career, he’s proven to be more than capable of taking the reins as the starter.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He’s appeared in three games for New York already this season. He has 379 passing yards, three touchdown passes and three interceptions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.