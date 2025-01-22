Jets hire Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as new head coach: reports

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is returning to his roots for his first head coaching job in the NFL.

Glenn, one of the top coaching candidates this offseason, accepted the role of the New York Jets head coach on Wednesday, becoming the first former player to return as head coach in nearly 50 years, according to ESPN.

Multiple outlets reported the news a day after Glenn met with Jets brass on Tuesday.

The New Orleans Saints, who parted ways with Dennis Allen in November, were reportedly also in competition to land Glenn.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Glenn got his start in the NFL as a cornerback when he was selected by the Jets with the No. 12 overall pick in the 1994 Draft. He spent eight seasons in New York before being acquired by the Houston Texans in the 2002 NFL expansion draft.

Glenn turned to coaching not long after his playing career ended in 2008. He most notably spent the last four seasons overseeing the Lions’ defense and interviewed with several teams before accepting the job in New York.

Glenn also beat out more than a dozen other coaches in the Jets’ extensive search, which included Brian Flores, Jeff Hafley, Ron Rivera and Rex Ryan, among others.

According to The Associated Press, Glenn was the only candidate to receive a second interview.

Glenn takes over with fans desperate for change. He replaces Robert Saleh, who was fired just five games into the season.

The Jets’ struggles looked like they were coming to an end when four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers was brought on in 2023. But a season-ending injury in his debut in New York derailed those plans.

The 2024 season wasn’t much of an improvement – not even the addition of Rodgers’ favorite target could change the outcome and the Jets extended their historic playoff drought.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.