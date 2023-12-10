Expand / Collapse search
Zach Wilson

Jets beat Texans in Zach Wilson's return, snapping 5-game losing streak

Jets are now 5-8

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
Zach Wilson was benched after he was unable to get the New York Jets offense moving in the first half of the NFL season.

After two brutal games without him, the Jets realized he was their best option.

Zach Wilson rolls out of the pocket

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson rolls out of the pocket during the first quarter against the Houston Texans, Dec. 10, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)

"Zach gives us the best chance to win," Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Wednesday. 

Wilson returned as the starting quarterback against the Houston Texans on Sunday as the Jets snapped a five-game losing streak in a 30-6 win. 

Wilson threw for a season-high 301 yards, tossing two touchdowns as the Jets offense finally figured it out.

New York had failed to score more than 15 points in their prior six games and looked to be on a similar path in the first half against Houston. 

The Jets and Texans entered halftime tied at 0-0 and punted a combined 11 times. Five possessions were three-and-outs. 

Zach Wilson celebrates a touchdown

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson celebrates after a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second half, Dec. 10, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)

But the Jets' offense found a rhythm in the third quarter with Wilson finding Randall Cobb early in the quarter to take a 7-0 lead. Wilson threw his second touchdown pass of the day early in the fourth quarter, connecting with running back Breece Hall for a three-yard score, giving New York a 21-6 lead. 

The Jets' defense allowed just 135 total yards on the day, with Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud throwing for 91 yards and completing just 10 of his 23 pass attempts. 

Stroud exited the game midway through the fourth quarter and is being evaluated for a concussion, according to the Texans. 

CJ Stroud tries to avoid the rush

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 rolls out of the pocket under pressure from New York Jets linebacker Bryce Huff (47) during the first quarter, Dec. 10, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

It was a bizarre week around the Jets’ facility as reports emerged that Wilson was "reluctant" to return to the field this year for the Jets.

Saleh quickly squashed the reports, saying that Wilson "wants the ball."

"Let’s be clear. If he was reluctant to play, he wouldn’t be here, all right?" Saleh told reporters. "I actually, coincidentally, just got done speaking with him. He came in about a half hour ago and we had a really good conversation. The young man wants the ball, he wants to start, and he believes he’s the best quarterback in the room and the best quarterback for this team and the guy who gives us the best chance to win."

The Jets face the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins in Week 15.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.