Jets' Aaron Rodgers says opted against becoming RKF Jr's running mate, wants NFL career to continue

The New York Jets no longer have to worry about scrambling to find a starting quarterback.

Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers has decided to put any political ambitions on hold and stick with football. Rodgers' name had been linked to independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

But, the 40-year-old quarterback finally addressed the speculation that he could pivot from the NFL to politics by becoming Kennedy's running mate.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I love Bobby (Kennedy), we had a couple of really nice conversations, but there were really two options: It was retire and be his VP or keep playing," Rodgers told reporters after Jets' organized team activities. "But I wanted to keep playing."

AARON RODGERS AS POTENTIAL RFK JR VICE PRESIDENT WOULD MEAN MASSIVE PAY CUT

Earlier this year, the Kennedy campaign confirmed that Rodgers was on the short list of candidates under consideration to join RFK on the independent presidential ticket.

However, shortly after Rodgers' name was floated as a potential running mate, Kennedy tapped California lawyer Nicole Shanahan as his VP nominee.

VIEW MOMENT ON X

While Rodgers has mulled retirement during the past offseasons, he was contemplating stepping away from the NFL for a completely different reason this time.

Rodgers is hoping to bounce back in 2024, after he suffered an Achilles injury in the Jets' 2023 season opener. The Jets acquired the star quarterback in a blockbuster trade in April 2023.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In September, Rodgers and the Jets will once again open the season on Monday Night Football. But unlike last year, Gang Green will be on the road to kick off the 2024 campaign.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.