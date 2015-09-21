Jerry Jones especially impressed with how his defense shut down DeMarco

Through the first two games in 2014, DeMarco Murray had 285 yards rushing on just 51 carries with the Dallas Cowboys. Through the first two games in 2015, with the Philadelphia Eagles, Murray has compiled just 11 yards rushing on 21 carries. The Cowboys made it their main objective to shut down 2014's leading rusher, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was impressed with how they executed.

"We think a lot of DeMarco and under the right circumstances would have had him on the Cowboys," Jones said after the game, per the Dallas News. "I like the way our running backs accounted for themselves and I thought our defense was absolutely outstanding relative to DeMarco, or any part of their football team, and DeMarco is a big part of it.

"I could tell from the way his velocity, I could tell with the energy when he would get his stride or take his hit that was the same DeMarco, but that defense we had was stopping it right there."

Although Murray tacked on 53 yards receiving, the Cowboys held him to just two yards rushing on 13 total carries. The entire Eagles offense was stuck in the mud during Sunday's loss to the Cowboys. It took a meaningless late fourth quarter touchdown drive for the Eagles to score their only touchdown of the game.

(h/t Dallas News)