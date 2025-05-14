Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, a Celtics fan, gives Knicks star a 'subtle' message in hotel run-in

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Boston Celtics are on the brink of elimination after what should have been an easy series for them.

The Celtics have squandered two 20-point leads and another lead of 14 points and trail their second-round playoff series 3-1 to the New York Knicks.

The Celtics also lost Jayson Tatum to a torn Achilles in the closing minutes of Game 4.

It's a grim outlook for Boston, but Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who predicted the series was over after Boston won Game 3, is hoping to use his Celtics fandom powers for good.

Portnoy said he ran into a Knicks star in a Boston hotel prior to Game 5 and gave him a message.

"I saw Mikal Bridges in the hotel this morning. I gave him a subtle, ‘Hey, don’t break your wrist,'" Portnoy said on his outlet.

Portnoy said it was a "joke."

"He was kind of like a Barstool guy. He tapped me, and I’m like, ‘All right.’ And he’s like, ‘Hey, good to see you,'" Portnoy added.

Bridges is one of several "Nova Knicks" who also include Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. Villanova alumnus Donte DiVincenzo was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, along with Julius Randle, for Karl-Anthony Towns in the offseason. Brunson, Hart, DiVincenzo and Bridges all won a national championship with the Wildcats.

New York came back from 20-point deficits in both Games 1 and 2, which were played in Boston, and Bridges played pivotal roles in both games. He got the game-winning steal in Game 1 and blocked a potential buzzer-beater in Game 2.

But Boston would not relinquish such a lead in Game 3, which led many to wonder if the Knicks' runs were a fluke.

In Game 4, the Knicks trailed by double-digits again in the second half, and it didn't phase them at all. They ended the third quarter on a 30-13 run to take a three-point lead, and another 18-5 run late in the fourth completed the comeback after Tatum was injured.

If New York knocks off the reigning champs, it will be the Knicks' first trip to the Eastern Conference finals since 2000.

