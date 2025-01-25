Jayden Daniels' mom reveals why Commanders rookie remains single heading into NFC Championship

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will soon take the field for the biggest game of his football career.

Daniels threw a pair of touchdowns during last week's win over the top-seeded Detroit Lions to help Washington secure an upset victory and advance to the NFC Championship for the first time in more than three decades.

Many players from both the Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles will likely have the full support of their significant other for Sunday's big game. But, don't expect a girlfriend to be rooting Daniels on from the stands – according to his mother.

The young signal caller and leading offensive rookie of the year candidate's mom, Regina Jackson, recently suggested her son is not dating anyone.

Jackson shared some concerns she has for her son amid the Heisman Trophy winner's stellar rookie campaign and his rising NFL stardom.

"Girls, them girls." she responded when asked about what she worried about as Daniels prepared to make the leap to the NFL in a clip posted by Amazon Prime Video from the streaming services docuseries "The Money Game." The series explores how college athletes managed opportunities that arose due to the advent of name, image, and likeness (NIL).

"Some girl out here, she’s got a Jayden Daniels wall and her mama says, ‘Hey honey, you’re going to be the one to get ‘em.' And I know that sounds crazy, but I guarantee there's someone who's trying to get their hooks into Jayden Daniels," Jackson said about women who look to her son for financial gain.

"So thank god he got a mama like me because it ain’t happening," she added.

Former Eagles running back and FOX Sports co-host LeSean McCoy commented in apparent agreement by saying, "Sound like my mom lol the MOMs KNO."

Daniels did not appear to be shocked by Jackson's remarks

"I bet she did say something like that," the former LSU star said as he smiled and laughed. This was not the first time Daniels spoke about his mother's efforts to make sure her son has a trustworthy group around him.

"Nothing gets past my mama," Daniels told Boardroom in December. "She reads people, she doesn't want to put people around me that she doesn't feel will benefit me."

The Eagles will welcome the Washington Commanders to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. On the AFC side, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Bills in the second conference championship game of the day. The winners from each of those contests will meet in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

