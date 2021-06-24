Jay Williams congratulates Ime Udoka as Celtics' 'first head coach of color' in perplexing misfire

Jay Williams came under fire Wednesday after an odd tweet about Ime Udoka becoming the next head coach of the Boston Celtics.

Williams, who serves as a basketball analyst for ESPN after his NBA career was cut short, congratulated Udoka for becoming the first "coach of color" for the Celtics. Udoka is set to replace Brad Stevens as Boston’s head coach after Stevens moved to the front office to replace Danny Ainge.

"The first head coach of color for the @celtics … & even more importantly … he is one talented individual who has paid his dues," Williams’ tweet read.

However, the tweet was way off and later deleted.

Doc Rivers was the coach before Stevens and led the Celtics to an NBA championship in 2008. M.L. Carr coached Boston for two seasons from 1995 to 1997. K.C. Jones was Boston’s head coach from 1983 to 1988 and won two titles with the team. Tom Sanders served as an interim coach for Boston after Tommy Heinsohn. The legendary Bill Russell was also the coach from 1966 to 1969 and won two titles coaching.

Williams was chided on social media for the perplexing tweet.

However, the former Duke men’s basketball star had an explanation: He was hacked.

"As it relates to the Boston Celtics tweet that came from my account a couple of hours ago… I did not post that & my passcode has now been changed," he tweeted.

Udoka served as an assistant for the Brooklyn Nets before taking the Celtics job. He also had stints with the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers.

He played in 316 career NBA games and averaged 5.2 points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.