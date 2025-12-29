Jaxson Dart's father comes to son's defense after analyst questions Giants rookie's future with team

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jaxson Dart’s father will not hear any more slander about his son.

The New York Giants snapped their nine-game losing streak on Sunday after blowing out the Las Vegas Raiders, 34-10, where Dart had two rushing scores in a stellar day.

However, some Giants fans weren’t too happy about the victory, considering a loss would’ve guaranteed them the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Giants can still pick at No. 1, but they need the Raiders to beat the Kansas City Chiefs, while also losing their own matchup to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18.

Either way, the Giants can’t pick lower than No. 2 overall next April, and one former New York quarterback believes Dart isn’t the "long-term answer" for the franchise despite showing signs of it in his rookie year.

Danny Kanell, who was drafted by the Giants in the fourth round of the 1996 NFL Draft and played six years in the league, was blunt with his assessment of the current franchise quarterback for his former team.

"I don’t know if Jaxson Dart is the long-term answer for the Giants. When I think of a first-round draft pick, I think it’s somebody who you should picture for 10 to 12 years is going to be your guy. I still haven’t seen the development as a passer. He’s still running the football, and they’re still designing runs for him. But I want to see him take that next step as a passer, and I just haven’t seen it yet," Kanell said on CBS Sports.

GIANTS LOSE NO 1 OVERALL PICK TO RAIDERS AFTER BLOWOUT VICTORY SNAPS NINE-GAME LOSING STREAK

Brandon Dart, Jaxson’s father, caught wind of the clip on social media and didn’t waste any time responding.

He did so in a raunchy manner.

"Bro, Eat a Fat One!" he wrote on X in response to Kanell.

Dart has played 13 games for the Giants this season, 11 of them starts after ex-head coach Brian Daboll made the switch from Russell Wilson after three games to the Ole Miss product they traded back into the first round in April to acquire. Dart went on to win his first start against the Los Angeles Chargers, and after a woeful performance against the New Orleans Saints the following week, Dart was basically a household name after upsetting the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium.

It’s been tough sledding for Dart and the Giants since then, though, losing multiple games by blowing fourth-quarter leads, while the rookie also dealt with two missed games due to concussion protocols — a hot topic among many critiquing the way he consistently takes hits this year.

There’s no doubt that Dart needs to continue developing, but with the organization in flux, considering they need to hire a new head coach this offseason, who knows how Dart will be with a potentially new scheme and leadership in the building in coming years?

As such, some believe the Giants should trade Dart and start anew with a different quarterback hand-picked by the new head coach that lands in East Rutherford, New Jersey. But again, Dart has only 13 games under his belt and his stats are telling with what he’s able to do.

Dart has accounted for 22 total touchdowns, including nine rushing scores after his two-touchdown game in Las Vegas. He has five interceptions and four fumbles as well.

Those rushing touchdowns are also tied for second in the NFL among quarterbacks, with only Buffalo Bills MVP Josh Allen having more with 14 this season. Dart has also thrown for 2,042 yards with a 63.2% completion rate, and his 58.1 QBR ranks 15th in the NFL — better than the likes of Caleb Williams, Jared Goff, Trevor Lawrence and Jalen Hurts.

Time will tell what the Giants have planned for Dart, but he’s received glowing praise from teammates and coaches for how he has been in his first NFL season. Then again, the NFL is a business that can be cold, as we’ve seen many times over the years.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.