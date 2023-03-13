Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles
Published

Jason Kelce announces plans to return to Eagles in 2023: 'I ain’t f---ing done yet!'

Kelce is a fan favorite in Philadelphia

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Jason Kelce took a few weeks to decide whether he was going to walk into the sunset after his 12th season with the Philadelphia Eagles ended in a Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Monday, Kelce said he will be returning to the Eagles in 2023.

Jason Kelce, #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles, speaks with Travis Kelce, #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs, after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Jason Kelce, #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles, speaks with Travis Kelce, #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs, after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season.  After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year.  Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain’t f---ing done yet!" he tweeted.

Philadelphia selected Kelce in the sixth round of the 2011 draft out of Cincinnati. He quickly became a vital centerpiece on the Eagles’ offensive line as he turned into a fully fledged starter in his rookie season.

Jason Kelce, #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles, warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Jason Kelce, #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles, warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Kelce has played in every game since the 2015 season. He’s become a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time First-Team All-Pro selection in his 12 years with Philadelphia. A fan favorite in the city of brotherly love, He also played a major part in the team’s only Super Bowl victory in 2017.

The center will re-join the Eagles, who will also have Landon Dickerson. Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata back. Isaac Seumalo appears likely to leave the Eagles in the offseason.

Jason Kelce, #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles, celebrates on the field after defeating the New York Giants 38-7 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 21, 2023 in Philadelphia.

Jason Kelce, #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles, celebrates on the field after defeating the New York Giants 38-7 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 21, 2023 in Philadelphia. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Philadelphia was the best team in the NFC last year with a 14-3 record. 

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.