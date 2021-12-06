Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Detroit Lions
Published

Jared Goff’s girlfriend reacts to Lions first win while on bikini shoot

Goff fired the game-winning touchdown pass Sunday

By Joe Kinsey | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two months ago, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff’s swimsuit model girlfriend Christen Harper was saying all the right things about being stuck in Detroit as a very dark winter was descending on yet another season of Lions football.

The team was 0-6, Dan Campbell had called out her boyfriend (making $26.5 million) for his lack of production, and the misery was kicking in. Two months later, Harper was on a sunny beach Sunday, a long way from miserable Detroit, and shooting bikini photos for Sports Illustrated when the improbable happened.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Goff and the Lions pulled off a comeback and beat the Minnesota Vikings 29-27 to go 1-10-1.

"Guys, this is their first win," a dazed and confused Harper told the Sports Illustrated bikini shoot crew.

"I’m going to cry," Harper added as a crew member showed her the ending as Goff found Amon-Ra St. Brown in the end zone as time expired.

Jared Goff and Christen Harper at the 2019 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles.

Jared Goff and Christen Harper at the 2019 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles. (Image Group LA via Getty Images)

Harper, who made her rookie debut over the summer in the SI swimsuit issue, has spent some of her time in the Motor City picking crops for a Detroit mobile food rescue organization.

"I’ve honestly been loving the change of pace" in Detroit, she told her Instagram followers back in October. She added that moving to Detroit has been an "opportunity to slow down and focus on things I haven’t been able to in a long time because of the fast-paced lifestyle in LA."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Goff and Harper are both big winners this week. He won a game and she jumped on a plane to get some sunshine. Congrats to both.