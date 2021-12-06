Jared Goff’s girlfriend reacts to Lions first win while on bikini shoot

Two months ago, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff’s swimsuit model girlfriend Christen Harper was saying all the right things about being stuck in Detroit as a very dark winter was descending on yet another season of Lions football.

The team was 0-6, Dan Campbell had called out her boyfriend (making $26.5 million) for his lack of production, and the misery was kicking in. Two months later, Harper was on a sunny beach Sunday, a long way from miserable Detroit, and shooting bikini photos for Sports Illustrated when the improbable happened.

Goff and the Lions pulled off a comeback and beat the Minnesota Vikings 29-27 to go 1-10-1.

"Guys, this is their first win," a dazed and confused Harper told the Sports Illustrated bikini shoot crew.

"I’m going to cry," Harper added as a crew member showed her the ending as Goff found Amon-Ra St. Brown in the end zone as time expired.

Harper, who made her rookie debut over the summer in the SI swimsuit issue, has spent some of her time in the Motor City picking crops for a Detroit mobile food rescue organization.

"I’ve honestly been loving the change of pace" in Detroit, she told her Instagram followers back in October. She added that moving to Detroit has been an "opportunity to slow down and focus on things I haven’t been able to in a long time because of the fast-paced lifestyle in LA."

Goff and Harper are both big winners this week. He won a game and she jumped on a plane to get some sunshine. Congrats to both.