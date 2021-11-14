Jared Casey's first catch helps Kansas topple Texas for one of the biggest upsets of the year

Kansas fullback Jared Casey had played zero offensive snaps during his short collegiate career before Saturday’s game against Texas but he made the most of his debut in the Jayhawks’ big upset victory.

Casey’s number was called in overtime.

Kansas had just answered a Texas touchdown with their own in the first overtime on a Devin Neal 2-yard run to make it a 1-point game. Kansas coach Lance Leipold decided to go for the victory. And on the 2-point attempt, Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels rolled out and avoided the rush to find Casey.

Jayhawks players dogpiled on Casey after the catch. Kansas won the game 57-56.

Casey is a walk-on freshman from Plainville, Kansas. He never played an offensive snap until Saturday night because of an injury.

"It just popped into my hands. A surreal moment," Casey told reporters, via the Kansas City Star.

Daniels said Casey has the best hands on the team.

"He's got one of the best hands on the team. I've seen him make some miraculous catches with just one hand. Walk-on or not, he's going to be a ball player when it counts," Daniels said.

Neal said he didn’t see the catch but saw his teammates running over to Casey and joined in.

"I didn't actually see the catch ... But I saw everybody running toward them, so I made my way toward them too and jumped into the dogpile. It was just truly remarkable," he said.

Kansas snapped an eight-game general losing streak and a 21-game losing streak against FBS opponents. The team beat South Dakota 17-14 to start the season 1-0.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.