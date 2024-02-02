Japanese embassy confirms Taylor Swift can 'comfortably' make Super Bowl after scheduled Tokyo performances

International pop sensation Taylor Swift has become a staple at Kansas City Chiefs game this season.

Her appearances in luxury suites carried over to the NFL playoffs, with Swift cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs in all three of their postseason games so far. Swift has four shows scheduled in Japan next week as part of her ongoing Eras Tour. The final show at the Tokyo Dome is set for Feb. 10, which is one day before Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Some concerns have been raised about the short amount of time between Swift's exit from the stage in Japan and the big game's kickoff. But on Friday, the Japanese Embassy in Washington, D.C., released a statement that sought to ease those concerns.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The statement posted to social media was littered with puns referencing Swift's albums and said it can "confidently Speak Now" that the singer-songwriter will likely "comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins."

SUPER BOWL LVIII ODDS AS SAN FRANCISCO AND KANSAS CITY SQUARE OFF IN LAS VEGAS

Fans worried about Swift’s potential arrival in Las Vegas "can be Fearless" knowing she can "wow Japanese audiences" before she returns to the U.S. to possibly root on the Chiefs while "wearing Red," the embassy said.

Swift primarily travels in Falcon 900LX and Falcon 7X private jets, according to Forbes. Those aircraft have the capacity to fly the 5,530 miles between Tokyo and Las Vegas without stopping to refuel.

Due to time zone differences, if she flies out at midnight, it will be 7 a.m. Saturday in Las Vegas. Barring delays, Swift could still make the 11- or 12-hour flight to Las Vegas, and arrive the day before the big game after hosting the four shows and crossing nine time zones.

Although it has not been confirmed that Swift will attend this year's Super Bowl, if she does arrive in Las Vegas, parking for her private plane may be hard to find. A Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson told The Associated Press that all 475 parking spots at the airports in the Las Vegas area will likely be accounted for by next weekend.

Parking space for private aircraft during a major sporting event has recently been an issue in Las Vegas.

In November, the parking for private jets reached capacity during the week of the inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, a spokesperson for the Clark County Department of Aviation told the AP.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told the AP that the league is not responsible for aircraft reservations, but it does coordinate with the FAA, National Business Aviation Association, host city airport authorities and commercial private aircraft service companies during Super Bowl events.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to play in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.