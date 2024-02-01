Super Bowl LVIII odds as San Francisco and Kansas City square off in Las Vegas

With Super Bowl LVIII set, the NFL world takes a one-week break from games before a champion is crowned.

While no games on the field will be played this weekend, the betting world has reached its biggest time of the year.

This year, the Super Bowl will take place in the gambling mecca of the world: Las Vegas .

Thousands of people will flock to Sin City for the game, with Super Bowl bets placed along the way.

Let’s look at the Super Bowl LVIII odds between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Money line: San Francisco 49ers: -130, Kansas City Chiefs: +110

Spread: San Francisco 49ers: -2, Kansas City Chiefs: +2

The 49ers enter the Super Bowl as favorites to take home their first championship since 1995.

San Francisco was widely considered the best team in the NFL during the 2023 season, finishing the regular season with a 12-5 record.

After earning a first-round bye, the 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packer s in the divisional round before erasing a 17-point deficit against the Detroit Lions in the conference championship game.

"Previously, before the championship games, we did the look-ahead lines, and we were figuring Niners -3 against the Chiefs. If you look at what the Chiefs did: winning two road games, shutting down Baltimore in the AFC Championship Game. And then you look at what the Niners did. The Niners were prohibitive favorites in both games – 10 ½ points against the Packers, 7 ½ against the Lions – and had to squeak by," assistant director of trading at Caesars Sportsbook Adam Pullen told Fox News Digital.

The Chiefs will be playing in their fourth Super Bowl in five seasons as Patrick Mahomes and company look to add a third Lombardi Trophy to their mantle.

After looking extremely vulnerable during the season, with quite a few analysts predicting the end of the dynasty, the Chiefs went on the road for the first time with Mahomes under center and defeated the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens.

"I think the eye test was passed by Kansas City more so than San Francisco," Pullen continued. "Obviously, we weren’t going to open the line at 3. We opened the line at 2. We still view the Niners as overall the better team, but it’s not just if you win. It’s how do you win. How do you look when you win? And the Chiefs, I think in the public eyes, were a little better. And certainly, once we released the line, it was all Chiefs' money to start out with."

Most Valuable Player odds

The Super Bowl MVP odds are one that many will place wagers on.

Traditionally, the quarterbacks of each team have the best odds of taking home the award, with 12 of the last 17 MVP’s going to quarterbacks.

Mahomes and 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy have the best odds of taking home the award, but don’t sleep on players who have jobs outside of throwing the football.

Two of the last five Super Bowl MVP’s have gone to wide receivers, with Cooper Kupp and Julian Edelman getting the nod.

"Just like any awards betting, it’s subjective. If Mahomes has a great game, if Kelce has a great game – Mahomes has won one before – maybe the voters shift to Kelce." Pullen said of the MVP award. "Usually it is a quarterback-driven award. They’re the ones who are going to put up the big stats, and that’s just who everybody focuses on."

"A lot of times for the MVP, people love to bet those long shots," Pullen added. "They love to bet the defensive players, even though it’s hard to win the MVP as a defensive player. But no, definitely [Christian] McCaffrey can do it, [Travis] Kelce can do it."

Patrick Mahomes +135

Brock Purdy +200

Christian McCaffrey +475

Travis Kelce +1200

Deebo Samuel +2500

Isiah Pacheco +3000

Brandon Aiyuk +5000

Rashee Rice +6000

Coin toss: Tails -105, Heads -105

As is always the case around the Super Bowl, prop bets garner a significant amount of attention.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, one bettor placed a $100,000 bet on the coin toss .

"It just gets more popular every year," Pullen told Fox News Digital of the coin-flip prop bet. "Obviously, a bet of that size on a flip of a coin is substantial and rare. But we’ve had five-figure bets before."

If the coin falls in favor of the bettor, it would pay out a profit of more than $95,000.

"It’s the Super Bowl. People love to bet all the crazy markets. Betting on a coin flip with that much money, it’s certainly interesting. But at least that customer will be invested early on. Hopefully for him, it’s ‘tails never fails,’" Pullen added.