James Harden knocks over hand-sanitizing station after Rockets' three-point loss

James Harden led the Houston Rockets with a team-high 32 points, but It wasn’t enough. The team lost Monday night to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 117-114.

Harden carried his frustrations with him into the locker room and knocked over a hand-sanitizing station on the way. Cameras caught the frustrated sharpshooter after the loss.

SCHRODER SCORES 30; THUNDER TOP ROCKETS TO EVEN SERIES

“Teams are going to make runs, but it’s the way they made their runs,” Harden said. “We weren’t getting our shots offensively, and defensively, we weren’t sticking to our principles. So it was a disaster on both ends.”

With the win, Oklahoma City tied the series 2-2.

Thunder guard Dennis Schroder had 30 points off the bench. Chris Paul helped out with 26 points. Those key contributions were what propelled the Thunder over the Rockets.

CLIPPERS' MONTREZL HARRELL APOLOGIZES TO MAVERICKS' LUKA DONCIC OVER 'WHITE BOY' REMARK

“I always believe we can turn it around,” Schroder said. “Just bring a little bit of energy, get stops as a team, take the good shots and we’ll be in good shape. We’ve been doing it all season.”

Thunder coach Billy Donovan expressed confidence in his team. The Thunder were down 15 points in the third quarter.

“I think a lot of these guys understand now, there’s so many possessions in an NBA game. There’s so much time and people are playing so much faster. Leads that years ago may have seemed like a really, really difficult hill to climb are certainly attainable to get back in the game,” he said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Game 5 between the two teams will take place Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.