James Franklin finalizing deal to become Virginia Tech's new head football coach: report

James Franklin has already found a new team to coach in college football following his firing by Penn State.

Franklin and Virginia Tech have reportedly finalized a deal to make him the next Hokies head football coach, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Over the weekend, a report surfaced stating Franklin and Virginia Tech were "engaged in the early stages of talks" about the role.

Franklin was fired by Penn State following the Nittany Lions’ loss to Northwestern, the program’s third straight defeat and another shocking result after a loss to UCLA the previous week. The Nittany Lions are now 4-6 on the season and 1-6 in Big Ten play.

Franklin will replace Brent Pry, his former defensive coordinator, after Pry was fired in September. The Hokies went 0-3 to start the year, and Pry had a 16-24 record through four seasons with the program.

It’s been a lackluster few seasons for Virginia Tech under Pry and his predecessor, Justin Fuente. However, Franklin’s adaptive approach to the modern college football landscape could turn things around quickly in Blacksburg.

Franklin would be the most accomplished head coach for the program since Frank Beamer retired in 2015 after 29 seasons leading the Hokies. Franklin, who previously coached at Vanderbilt before joining Penn State, went 128-60 over his 15 seasons as a head coach.

Despite this season’s struggles, Franklin was coming off a 2024 campaign that included a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance and a 2016 Big Ten Championship.

With Virginia Tech’s Board of Visitors approving a plan to add $229 million to its athletics budget over the next four years, hiring someone like Franklin – with his recruiting acumen – could make the Hokies an attractive destination for top talent nationwide.

Franklin was never expected to be available for hire, as the Nittany Lions opened the year ranked No. 3 in the country. But after three straight blowout wins to open the season, a double-overtime loss to No. 6 Oregon sent Penn State into a spiral. That may now benefit the Hokies as they look to get the program back on track in an ACC that lacks a true powerhouse.

Franklin never saw his Nittany Lions lift a national championship trophy, as the team went 4-21 against AP Top 10 opponents during his tenure in State College.

The Hokies last won double-digit games in a season in 2016. Franklin achieved that mark six times, including three straight campaigns from 2022 to 2024.

Virginia Tech will hope Franklin can bring one next season—and many more after that.

