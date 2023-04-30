Expand / Collapse search
Georgia Bulldogs
Published

Georgia player under fire after racist remark during 2023 NFL Draft on livestream

Freshman Jamaal Jarrett apparently made insensitive comment while Asian man announced Falcons' pick

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
A Georgia Bulldog has come under fire after video apparently shows him making a racist remark toward an Asian man who delivered the Atlanta Falcons’ first-round pick announcement during the 2023 NFL Draft. 

Incoming freshman Jamaal Jarrett, a four-star recruit who committed to play for the Bulldogs next year as a defensive tackle, was streaming himself watching the draft live on his Instagram when the Falcons’ No. 8 pick was called in. 

Jarrett wanted fellow Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter to be taken with the pick, but that’s when the person speaking in the video made the insensitive comment toward the man who was announcing Atlanta's pick.

Jamaal Jarrett smiles

Four-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina, committed to Georgia over Auburn and UNC.

"Jalen Carter, come on Asian. Ching chong," the speaker, apparently Jarrett, is heard saying.

The comment did not go over well on social media.

A Twitter account called Asian Crime Report said, "This is unacceptable and disgusting."

Fox News Digital reached out to Jarrett for comment.

The Falcons ended up choosing University of Texas running back Bijan Robinson at No. 8, which the Philadelphia Eagles loved because they took Carter with the next pick at No. 9.

Jalen Carter on the red carpet

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter arrives at the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

Jarrett is a product of Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., and was selected to the All-American Bowl in his senior year.

Jarrett was ranked the No. 172 prospect nationally in the Class of 2023 and the 23rd-ranked defensive lineman prospect.

He had 63 total tackles in his senior year this past year with 18 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries, an interception and one sack.

Jamaal Jarrett looks on with Georgia hat

Four-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina committed to Georgia over Auburn and UNC.

Georgia has been known in recent seasons for landing some of the best defenders in the country, which has led to many NFL Draft picks. But Jarrett has yet to get on the Bulldogs' field, and he’s already causing some bad spotlight heading into his collegiate career.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.