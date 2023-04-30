Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL Draft
Published

NFL reporter's slip up when talking about Jalen Carter goes viral

Carter was once predicted to go No. 1, but the Eagles were able to take him at No. 9.

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 30 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An NFL reporter on Wednesday suffered a slip up when talking about defensive lineman Jalen Carter ahead of the former Georgia standout being selected by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Carter was one of the best defensive linemen on the board going into the night. It was unclear whether he would be taken in the top 10 or fall down in the round because of his role in a January crash that killed a teammate, offensive lineman Devin Willock, and a Georgia recruiting staffer, Chandler LeCroy. He pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing related to the crash.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jalen Carter on the red carpet

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter arrives before the first round of the NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

NFL Network reporter Bridget Condon made the slip-up while talking about Carter’s bona fides going into draft night.

"What we’re hearing is Jalen Carter, the D-tackle from Georgia, just won a national championship with the Bulldogs, big d---, big guy, 6-3…"

The moment went viral through draft weekend.

The Eagles traded up one spot with the Chicago Bears to select Carter at No. 9. He was projected to be the No. 1 overall pick of the draft before his role in the crash was revealed and before the Bears traded down from having the top pick.

NFL TEAMS MAKE RECORD-SETTING 43 TRADES DURING 2023 DRAFT WEEKEND

Jalen Carter with fans

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, center, celebrates with fans after being chosen by the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

"We understand that there's a reason that he was available at nine," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said. "I think everyone will tell you this is one of the most talented players in the draft and one of the most talented players to come out of college football in a long time."

Carter said most of the teams he met with didn’t ask about the crash, including the Eagles.

"We spent a lot of time investigating the incident around it," Roseman added. "We talked to Jalen about a variety of things. We're not going to get into what we talk to our players about."

Jalen Carter and Roger Goodell

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carter had 32 tackles, including seven for a loss and three sacks in 2022. Georgia won its second straight national championship.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.