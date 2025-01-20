Jake Paul slams Trump critics as he attends inauguration: 'Today is about togetherness'

Boxing star Jake Paul was among those who attended Donald Trump’s inauguration at the Capitol Rotunda on Monday.

Paul became a staunch supporter of the president as he campaigned against and defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the election in November. The boxing star also celebrated Trump's victory in November, saying "truth and god won in America."

As he attended Inauguration Day festivities, he fired off two posts on X.

"Today is about togetherness in every way. Fists down, unity up. Honored to be here. God Bless America," he wrote.

"Any American who isn’t in support of Trump after this speech simply hates America and doesn’t want what’s best for this country and the world," he added.

Paul was in Washington, D.C., with his brother Logan and UFC star Conor McGregor. He posted a photo of the group on X as well.

The boxer had been adamant that God "stepped in and saved" Trump from the July 13 assassination attempt, and said it was a sign to bring him back into office.

"And I'm not even gonna say, like, it's Democrat-Republican, what does it matter? It's the people who are running the government now, the path that they were leading us to was gonna be catastrophic and terrible," he said in July.

"And I think God really intervened, like, ‘we need this guy right now. Everyone needs to flip sides. We can't have a close election – we need a landslide. We need this guy to come back in and make America great again.’"

Dana White, Miriam Adelson and Wayne Gretzky were the other sports figures seen in the audience at the inauguration.