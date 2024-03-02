Jake Paul earns second-straight first-round victory, calls out Canelo Alvarez: 'I'm the face of this sport'

Jake Paul predicted a second-round knockout on Saturday night - he was too generous.

The YouTuber turned boxer earned a first-round victory over Ryan Bourland on Saturday night in Puerto Rico (he was accurate in his sub-six-minute victory).

Paul clearly wanted to get things over with early, striking early and connected on a hard shot to the ribs - Bourland's left side was clearly red after the blow.

But shortly after, Paul took it a step further, piecing up Bourland in the face and making the former Golden Gloves champion dazed.

Bourland couldn't even return with any jabs, going in straight self-defense mode. But it wasn't enough.

Trapping him in the corner, Paul threw a bunch of haymakers, and the referee called it a night. The fight lasted just two minutes and 37 seconds.

"I wanted it to be a little longer to give the fans some more time," he admitted post-fight.

Paul also told Fox News Digital earlier this week he was "pissed" that his previous fight also lasted less than one round.

Paul called himself "the face of this sport," rhetorically asking, "who's doing more for boxing than me?"

He probably would admit, though, he isn't the best yet - but he did call out someone in that category.

"Hey Canelo, stop ducking. I know you want it," he said, firing at current WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO champion Canelo Alvarez.

It was Paul's ninth victory in his 10th professional fight, each of the last two having come against fellow boxers after fights against MMA fighters like Nate Diaz and Anderson Silva. His lone loss is to Tommy Fury, the brother of Tyson.

