Jaguars' Urban Meyer says 'there's no chance' he leaves for USC

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer made it clear Wednesday "there’s no chance" he leaves the NFL to return to college football to coach the University of Southern California.

USC fired Clay Helton Monday, and Meyer’s name was immediately linked to the opening. The first-year Jaguars coach denied the report.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I'm here and committed to try to build an organization," Meyer said Wednesday.

Meyer built winning programs at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida, and Ohio State. He led the Gators to two national championships in 2006 and 2008 and won another title with the Buckeyes in 2014.

PAYTON SAYS SOME SAINTS OFFENSIVE COACHES COVID-19 POSITIVE

After the 2018 season, Meyer left Ohio State and spent two years working as a Fox Sports college football analyst. Meyer returned to the sidelines this season after Jaguars owner Shad Khan convinced him to return.

The Jaguars lost 37-21 to the Houston Texans in Week 1. As a team, the Jags committed 10 penalties, dropped six passes and turned the ball over three times. Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw three interceptions in his NFL debut.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jacksonville faces the Denver Broncos Sunday.

"I was warned many, many, many, many times it's a journey; it's not a sprint," Meyer said. "We're healthy, attitudes are good, we have good players and we're building something."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.