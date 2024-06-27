Expand / Collapse search
Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars owner Shad Khan rips team's 2023 collapse: 'An organizational failure'

The Jaguars missed the playoffs last season

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan offered some harsh words when he spoke about how the team played down the stretch last season. 

The Jaguars got off to an 8-3 start in 2023 but dropped five of their final six games and missed the playoffs.

Khan described last season's collapse as an "organizational failure."

"You fail as an organization," Khan said at a press conference Wednesday. "I look at it as an organizational failure. … When we talk to the players — Trevor (Lawrence), Josh (Allen), all of these players I talked to. It’s like, ‘How could this happen?'"

Shad Khan

Shad Khan, owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, before the start of a game against the New Orleans Saints at TIAA Bank Field Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Khan made his critical comments after the Jaguars and the city of Jacksonville reached a $1.4 billion deal to renovate the team's stadium.

While the franchise's long-term future in Jacksonville is solidified, Khan also laid out the team's short-term goal. 

"For us, winning now is the expectation," he said.

The Jaguars dealt with injuries to multiple key players last season, including star quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wide receiver Christian Kirk. Khan acknowledged injuries play a role in the NFL, but he believes the Jaguars' shortcomings in 2023 spoke more to some of the organization's miscalculations.

"Injuries are a part of the game," Khan said. "We had some of those injuries, but I think it's organizational failure that it happened. All of these players I talked to, it's like how could this happen? What happened?"

Jaguars owner Shad Khan at a press conference

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, left, takes questions from the media next to Trevor Lawrence (Bob Self/Florida Times-Union/USA Today Network)

Khan also noted that it "still stings" to think about how the team lost five of its last six games in 2023, but the organization has largely moved on from the disappointing finish.

Earlier this month, the Jaguars reaffirmed their belief in Lawrence by signing him to a record contract. The five-year deal will pay him an average of $55 million annually. The 24-year-old was the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Trent Baalke and Shad Khan look on during a Jacksonville Jaguars practice

Trent Baalke, general manager of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Shad Khan, the Jags' owner, during training camp July 26, 2022, at Episcopal High School in Jacksonville, Fla.  (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

While the Jaguars finished the 2022 and 2023 campaigns with identical 9–8 records, there were differences.

The Jaguars rallied late in the 2022 season to clinch the AFC South and overcame a 27-0 deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in the playoffs. The Houston Texans, led by the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud, won the division last season, leaving the Jaguars on the outside looking in.

The Jaguars travel to South Florida in September to play the Miami Dolphins in what will be both teams' season opener. The Jaguars' first regular-season home game is scheduled for Sept. 15.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.