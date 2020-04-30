Jaguars' K'Lavon Chaisson wants former LSU teammate Joe Burrow to be first sack: I'll 'take that fine'

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson already has one goal in mind going into his rookie NFL season: sack former LSU teammate Joe Burrow.

Chaisson made the lighthearted remark during an “Ask Me Anything” interview published by Bleacher Report Wednesday.

“Never got a chance to touch him at practice, never got a chance to breathe on him,” Chaisson said of his former quarterback who helped the LSU Tigers take home their fourth national championship this year before going on to land the No. 1 overall pick with the Cincinnati Bengals.

“[Burrow] will be the first person I wanna hit. After I get him down on the ground, I'll lay on him for a good 10 seconds and take that fine. Make him feel what he missed out on for years,” he added.

Although the season schedule has yet to be announced, as the coronavirus pandemic has threatened the normal timeline, Chaisson will have the chance to achieve his goal when the Jaguars play the Bengals at home this year, according to the team’s website.

The Jaguars selected Chaisson with the No. 20 pick in last week’s draft. He spent three years at Louisiana State University but was redshirted his sophomore year after sustaining a season-ending injury during the first game.