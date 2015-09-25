Jaguars could be without 6 starters, 2 backups at Patriots

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) The Jacksonville Jaguars could be without as many as six starters and two backups at New England on Sunday.

Three starters - left tackle Luke Joeckel (ankle), guard Brandon Linder (shoulder) and safety Johnathan Cyprien (calf) - will be game-day decisions. Coach Gus Bradley says all three will be re-evaluated after Sunday morning warmups. They were listed as questionable on the injury report Friday.

Two starters, defensive end Andre Branch (knee) and tight end Julius Thomas (hand), were ruled out. So was backup cornerback Dwayne Gratz (ankle).

Starting defensive tackle Sen'Derrick Marks (knee) and backup running back Denard Robinson (knee) are unlikely to play. Both were listed as doubtful.

Fellow running back Toby Gerhart practiced in full for the first time in more than a month Thursday and was listed as probable.



