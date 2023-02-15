Expand / Collapse search
Texas Rangers
Published

Jacob deGrom already dealing with injury at Rangers spring training

The Texas Rangers, who signed deGrom to a $185 million, five-year deal this offseason, say its precautionary

Scott Thompson
Scott Thompson
close
Spring training has just started for MLB teams across the league, and the Texas Rangers’ prized offseason acquisition, Jacob deGrom, is already dealing with injury. 

DeGrom tweaked his left side during his most recent bullpen, multiple reports said, and the Rangers are going to use extreme caution and hold him back from throwing. 

Rangers GM Chris Young said it would be "a day or two" before deGrom has his first workout with his new team in Arizona. 

Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets in action against the San Diego Padres during Game 2 of an NL wild-card series at Citi Field Oct. 8, 2022, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. 

Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets in action against the San Diego Padres during Game 2 of an NL wild-card series at Citi Field Oct. 8, 2022, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.  (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

"It’s as much about day one of spring training as anything," Young told reporters Wednesday, via the Dallas Morning News. "We’re more about planning for March 30. It’s cold and wet, and we’re going to have to alter some of what we do anyway. He’s six bullpens in. He’s competitive and wants to be out there. This probably says more about me than it does him."

Precautionary or not, the Rangers recognize that while deGrom is one of the most dominant pitchers in the game, he’s had trouble staying on the mound in recent seasons. 

DeGrom, who is 34 years old entering his 10th MLB season, has missed significant time over the last two seasons due to injury. He couldn't pitch in an MLB game until Aug. 2 last season due to a stress reaction in his right scapula he suffered during spring training. 

He also dealt with a "mystery injury" in 2021 that the Mets ultimately revealed was a UCL sprain. It was initially called right elbow inflammation, but Sandy Alderson pushed it further, which deGrom didn’t like too much.  

DeGrom made just 26 starts the last two seasons, 38 if you count the shortened 2020 campaign. 

The Rangers signed him to a $185 million contract over five years, which includes a sixth-year option that would bring the grand total to $222 million. 

Jacob deGrom of the Texas Rangers addresses the media at an introductory press conference at Globe Life Field Dec. 8, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.

Jacob deGrom of the Texas Rangers addresses the media at an introductory press conference at Globe Life Field Dec. 8, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (Ben Ludeman/Texas Rangers/Getty Images)

They are just hoping that deGrom can take the ball every fifth day when the season begins March 30 against the reigning National League champion Philadelphia Phillies

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.