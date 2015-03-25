Jackson, Williams score early as Bethune-Cookman beats South Carolina State, 14-3

Quentin Williams passed for one touchdown and ran for another as Bethune-Cookman scored early and then held off South Carolina State 14-3 for sole possession of first place in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference on Saturday.

The Wildcats (7-1, 4-0 Mid-Eastern) held South Carolina State (5-3, 3-1) to just 143 yards of total offense. Defense set the tone early in each half: Marquis Drayton ended S.C. State's first drive with an interception after the Bulldogs had driven to the 18. Williams marched Bethune-Cookman 81 yards in nine plays, hitting Isidore Jackson from the 4. Williams scored from the 6 a couple of drives later.

After halftime, S.C. State's leading rusher Justin Taylor was stuffed on third- and fourth-down tries as Bethune-Cookman dominated. The Wildcats stopped S.C. State five times inside the 25.

Nick Belcher, who had one field goal blocked, hit from 30 in the fourth quarter to avert the shutout.