Ex-NBA player JR Smith finally details the infamous soup-throwing incident

Former NBA guard J.R. Smith is finally sharing details about his infamous decision to throw soup on Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Damon Jones in 2018.

During a recent appearance on "The Old Man and the Three" podcast with retired NBA player JJ Redick, Smith opened up about the incident and even recalled the specific kind of soup he threw.

Smith mentioned that although Jones is a "good guy" he had a tendency to keep "playing" with those around him, even when someone was not in the mood for pranks.

"Damon Jones is my guy," said Smith, per Sports Illustrated. "I love D-Jones — But he has a knack for playing too much … And for me, if I’m telling you I’m not in the mood right now … I had some stuff going on at home. I wasn’t playing well. I’m like, ‘Not right now.’"

Smith added that Jones began bothering him in the lunch area, and his decision to throw the soup was well thought out.

"Sure enough I’m in the lunch room getting my soup and [Jones] comes in… Mind you, the soup was hot. I’m like the first person in there. He’s like, trying to make me spill it. I’m not gonna lie, it took me a second because I actually thought about it," Smith noted.

"It wasn’t like a rageful throw. It was like, ‘O.K., you’re playing with me. I know you’re playing with me. I’m gonna show you.’ And I threw it on him. And he’s over there screaming because that s— is hot. I’m like, ‘See, you wanna stop playing now with me? You wanna stop playing?'"

Smith said the bowl he threw at Jones contained chicken tortilla soup.

"What kind of soup was it? Redick asked Smith.

"Chicken tortilla, one of my favorites," Smith answered.

"Cream-based or tomato-based?" Redick asked.

"Tomato-based," Smith responded.

Smith also revealed that Jones approached him the following day and offered an apology.

The Cavs ultimately decided to suspend Smith for one-game. He said the organization had to punish him because of the public fallout.

"A lot of it is like, it gets out, so the team feels like they have to do something about it," Smith said.

Smith last played for the Lakers in 2020, the same year he won his second championship.