J.J. Watt
Published

J.J. Watt out for season after tearing pectoral muscle

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
After an injury Sunday against the Oakland Raiders, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt announced on Twitter he’s out for the season.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year tore his pectoral muscle, and he tweeted Sunday night, “This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal. Absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve. I truly love this game and can’t stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes.”

He followed up with a joke tweet, “Shoulda told my pec to look out lol.”

Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) is hit by Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) on a run during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Watt, the AP reported, went to the locker room with about 5 ½ minutes left in the second quarter after spending a few minutes in the medical tent. The team announced just before the start of the second half that he wouldn’t return.

Watt had three tackles, including one for a loss, and swatted down a pass before he was injured.

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) blocks a pass by Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston (5-3) beat the Raiders (3-4) for a 27-24 win.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.