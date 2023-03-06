Expand / Collapse search
Ivy League men's and women's basketball tournaments formats draw ire: 'Once again this makes no sense'

The Ivy League tournaments begin later this week

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Ivy League men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will determine which schools get an automatic bid into their respective NCAA Tournaments later this month.

The Ivy League, traditionally, never had a postseason conference tournament until the format was changed in 2017. The conference did not have a tournament in 2020 or 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but some expressed an issue with how the Ivy League has gone about its format.

The Pennsylvania Quakers women's basketball team touch the championship trophy after the win against the Princeton Tigers in the Ivy League tournament final at The Palestra on March 12, 2017 in Philadelphia.

The Pennsylvania Quakers women's basketball team touch the championship trophy after the win against the Princeton Tigers in the Ivy League tournament final at The Palestra on March 12, 2017 in Philadelphia. (Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

The Ivy League Tournaments feature the top four schools in the conference instead of including all eight teams that are in the conference. College basketball reporter Andy Katz was among those expressing his disbelief.

"Once again this makes no sense. The @IvyLeague should have all 8 men’s and women’s teams in its tournament or don’t have one. It’s one more day," he wrote.

Katz was not the only one.

On the men’s side, No. 1 Yale will take on No. 4 Cornell and No. 2 Princeton will face off against No. 3 Penn. Both games will take place on Saturday and the title game will be on Sunday.

The Pennsylvania Quakers women's basketball team take time for portraits by photographers and fans after the win against the Princeton Tigers in the Ivy League tournament final at The Palestra on March 12, 2017 in Philadelphia

The Pennsylvania Quakers women's basketball team take time for portraits by photographers and fans after the win against the Princeton Tigers in the Ivy League tournament final at The Palestra on March 12, 2017 in Philadelphia (Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

Princeton Tigers fans cheer during the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship first round game between  Princeton Tigers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish on March 16, 2017 at the Key Bank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Princeton Tigers fans cheer during the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship first round game between  Princeton Tigers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish on March 16, 2017 at the Key Bank Center in Buffalo, New York. (Jerome Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On the women’s side, No. 1 Princeton will face off against No. 4 Penn and No. 2 Columbia will play No. 3 Harvard on Friday. The title game will be on Saturday.

Yale won the men’s tournament last year. Princeton is the defending champion on the women’s side.

