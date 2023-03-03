Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Basketball
Published

Game-winning 3 lifts USC Upstate to Big South tournament semifinals

USC Upstate will face UNC Asheville in the semifinals Saturday

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

March is synonymous with college basketball, and USC Upstate's thrilling win got the month off to an incredible start.

Jordan Gainey banked in a 3-pointer in the game's final seconds to defeat Gardner-Webb in the quarterfinals of the Big South Conference tournament Friday.

Before Gainey's game-winning shot, a series of remarkable events pulled USC Upstate within two points.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jordan Gainey (11) of the USC Upstate Spartans shoots the game-winning shot during the Big South Tournament against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs March 3, 2023, at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C.

Jordan Gainey (11) of the USC Upstate Spartans shoots the game-winning shot during the Big South Tournament against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs March 3, 2023, at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C. (David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After a pair of free throws from Gardner-Webb's Anthony Selden, Gardner-Webb led 76-71 late in the game. With only nine seconds remaining, Gainey made a 3-pointer to make it 76-74.

DETROIT MERCY'S ANTOINE DAVIS FALLS FOUR POINTS SHY OF BREAKING PETE MARAVICH'S SCORING RECORD

Leading by two, Gardner-Webb had possession and needed to inbound the ball, draw a foul and make free throws to seal the game.

But a mistimed inbound pass created a scramble. Gainey grabbed the ball and quickly dribbled past defenders.

Jordan Gainey (11) of the USC Upstate Spartans shoots the ball over Lucas Stieber (13) of the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs during the Big South Tournament March 3, 2023, at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C. 

Jordan Gainey (11) of the USC Upstate Spartans shoots the ball over Lucas Stieber (13) of the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs during the Big South Tournament March 3, 2023, at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C.  (David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As the clock's final seconds ticked away, an off-balance Gainey attempted a shot. 

With 0.1 left on the clock, Gainey's 3-pointer banked in to give USC Upstate the 77-76 win.

Gainey scored 25 points on 9 of 16 shooting, including 3-for-8 from distance for the Spartans (16-14). He also grabbed two rebounds and recorded a steal during the game.

Trae Broadnax and Khydarius Smith each scored 12 points.

Jordan Gainey (11) of the USC Upstate Spartans shoots the game-winning shot during the Big South Tournament against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs March 3, 2023, at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C.

Jordan Gainey (11) of the USC Upstate Spartans shoots the game-winning shot during the Big South Tournament against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs March 3, 2023, at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C. (David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Runnin' Bulldogs (15-16) were led by Kareem Reid, who scored 19 points and added seven rebounds. Anthony Selden added 16 points and seven rebounds for Gardner-Webb. DQ Nicholas also had 15 points.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

USC Upstate (16-14) with face UNC Asheville in the Big South semifinals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.