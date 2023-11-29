Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa's Cade McNamara takes subtle shot at former team ahead of Big Ten title game

McNamara suffered a devastating season-ending injury

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Cade McNamara is in a unique position to help his team gain a little bit of an edge as the team gets set to take on No. 2 Michigan in the Big Ten Championship over the weekend.

McNamara played at Michigan for three seasons before he transferred to Iowa. He played five games for the Hawkeyes this season before suffering a devastating season-ending knee injury.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cade McNamara vs Penn State

Cade McNamara, #12 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, warms up before the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on Sept. 23, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

As Iowa started talking about the conference title game, McNamara surely ruffled some feathers with his words about the Wolverines.

"I think this week, specifically, I’m not just getting Deacon (Hill) ready, I’m getting the entire team, as much as I can, because I know so much about that other team that from a defensive standpoint, from an offensive standpoint, I’m just doing everything I possibly can from an entire team standpoint to just let these guys know everything that I possibly know," he said on "Talkin’ Hawks with The VandeBergs."

FROM OUTKICK: WISCONSIN STAR BRAELON ALLEN ANNOUNCES QUESTIONABLE NFL DRAFT DECISION

Cade McNamara crutches

Cade McNamara, #12 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, walks off the field on crutches after the match-up against the Michigan State Spartans at Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 30, 2023 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Michigan fans took to X to express their frustration with McNamara’s comments, calling him bitter about losing his starting quarterback job to J.J. McCarthy.

However, there did not appear to be any ill-will because of that. McCarthy himself said the team had been anticipating seeing McNamara and Erick All.

WHAT COLLEGE FOOTBALL FANS LEARNED FROM WEEK 13: RIVALRY WEEK NEVER DISAPPOINTS

"It was obviously at the forefront of our minds at the beginning of the season to have that chance to play Cade and Erick again," McCarthy said, via The Gazette.

Cade McNamara vs UConn

Cade McNamara, #12 of the Michigan Wolverines, warms up before a college football game against the Connecticut Huskies at Michigan Stadium on Sept. 17, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Iowa finished first in the Big Ten West with a 7-2 record against conference opponents and 10-2 overall.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Hawkeyes’ last win against Michigan came in November 2016. The Hawkeyes knocked off then No. 2 Michigan at Kinnick Stadium, 14-13. The Wolverines blew the Hawkeyes out 42-3 in the 2021 Big Ten Championship.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.