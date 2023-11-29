Iowa's Cade McNamara takes subtle shot at former team ahead of Big Ten title game

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Cade McNamara is in a unique position to help his team gain a little bit of an edge as the team gets set to take on No. 2 Michigan in the Big Ten Championship over the weekend.

McNamara played at Michigan for three seasons before he transferred to Iowa. He played five games for the Hawkeyes this season before suffering a devastating season-ending knee injury.

As Iowa started talking about the conference title game, McNamara surely ruffled some feathers with his words about the Wolverines.

"I think this week, specifically, I’m not just getting Deacon (Hill) ready, I’m getting the entire team, as much as I can, because I know so much about that other team that from a defensive standpoint, from an offensive standpoint, I’m just doing everything I possibly can from an entire team standpoint to just let these guys know everything that I possibly know," he said on "Talkin’ Hawks with The VandeBergs."

Michigan fans took to X to express their frustration with McNamara’s comments, calling him bitter about losing his starting quarterback job to J.J. McCarthy.

However, there did not appear to be any ill-will because of that. McCarthy himself said the team had been anticipating seeing McNamara and Erick All.

"It was obviously at the forefront of our minds at the beginning of the season to have that chance to play Cade and Erick again," McCarthy said, via The Gazette.

Iowa finished first in the Big Ten West with a 7-2 record against conference opponents and 10-2 overall.

The Hawkeyes’ last win against Michigan came in November 2016. The Hawkeyes knocked off then No. 2 Michigan at Kinnick Stadium, 14-13. The Wolverines blew the Hawkeyes out 42-3 in the 2021 Big Ten Championship.