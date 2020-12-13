Iowa State vs. Oklahoma: Big 12 Conference title game preview, kickoff time & more

No. 8 Iowa State and No. 10 Oklahoma will square off in the annual Big 12 Conference championship game with a possible shot at the College Football Playoff on the line.

It is the Cyclones’ first appearance in the Big 12 title game, which started in 1996. The Cyclones have a chance to make a tremendous drought with a win over the Sooners.

Iowa State only won two conference titles in their history – in 1911 and 1912. They were a part of the Missouri Valley Intercollegiate Athletic Association at that time. In 2004, the Cyclones clinched a share of the Big 12 North Division but didn’t have the tiebreaker with Colorado.

This year’s team is led by Brock Purdy and Breece Hall. Purdy has 2,272 passing yards and 17 touchdown passes this season. Hall has rushed for 1,357 rushing yards with 17 touchdowns. The Cyclones offense has been really good this season and will pose a problem for Oklahoma.

The Sooners already have a close loss to the Cyclones on their resume this season. But bounced back and put together six consecutive victories since then.

Spencer Rattler has 2,512 passing yards and 24 passing touchdowns this season. He will have to get the offense going to win this game.

Tre Norwood is a threat on defense. He already has three interceptions this season.

Oklahoma has won the last 10 of 14 Big 12 championships.

Here’s what you need to know about the Big 12 title game.

IOWA STATE (8-2) VS. OKLAHOMA (7-2)

Date: December 19

Time (ET): Noon

TV: ABC

Stadium: AT&T Stadium

Location: Arlington, TX

RECENT BIG 12 TITLE WINNERS

2019: Oklahoma

2018: Oklahoma

2017: Oklahoma

2016: Oklahoma

2015: Texas