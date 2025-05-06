IOC replaces Olympic great Gary Hall Jr's 10 medals that were destroyed in Los Angeles wildfires

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gary Hall Jr.’s Olympic medals were destroyed in the Los Angeles fires. On Monday, he was awarded 10 replica medals at IOC headquarters to replace the ones he lost.

Like most of Hall’s belongings, the original medals burned four months ago at his home in the Pacific Palisades.

"I’ll do a better job of taking care of these," Hall said jokingly.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 50-year-old received a new set of five gold medals, three silvers and two bronze medals that he earned swimming for the United States.

IOC president Thomas Bach said presenting Hall Jr. with 10 medals on the same day was a "unique ceremony."

"I don’t think that it happened ever before and I hope it will never have to happen again," Bach told Hall. "We hope also to give you a moment of relief and joy which will help you now in the further process to get over what you had to go through with this tragedy."

Hall brought to the ceremony a gold medal he found deformed in his home in the aftermath of the wildfires.

LOS ANGELES KICKS OFF JOURNEY TO 2028 OLYMPICS IN STYLE

Hall won gold in the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games in the 4x100m freestyle relay and 4x100m medley relay and took home two silver medals in the 50m freestyle and 100m freestyle in those same games.

The Phoenix, Arizona, native won two more gold medals in the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games in the 50m freestyle and 4x100m medley relay while also collecting a silver and bronze medal in Australia.

In the 2004 Athens Olympic Games, Hall Jr. won his final two medals. A gold medal in the 50m freestyle and a bronze medal in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Having friends and family, I am a very lucky man," Hall said. "The support that I was offered from the athletic community has buoyed me through the darkest of nights."

"That is what this (Olympic) family is about – rivals and friends. I am just so appreciative to all of them. I can’t thank the Olympic movement enough for their support through this very difficult time."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.