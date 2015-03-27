Inverness denied by late Daly strike

Jon Daly's stoppage-time goal capped a wild 4-4 draw at Tannadice Park on Saturday between Dundee United and Inverness.

United took a 3-0 lead after only eight minutes courtesy of a Josh Meekings own goal and one apiece from Daly and Rudi Skacel.

But William McKay single-handedly hauled Inverness back into the contest by scoring twice in the span of three minutes to reduce the deficit to 3-2 at the break.

The visitors then came all the way back in the 62nd minute when Ross Draper was fouled inside the penalty area by United's Willo Flood, allowing McKay to complete his hat trick from the spot and level the contest at 3-3.

Gary Warren thought he had capped a memorable comeback for Inverness when he put his team into the lead four minutes from time by heading home Graeme Shinnie's cross, but there was still one more twist in the story.

Substitute Milos Lacny drew a foul inside the box on Inverness' Richie Foran, and Daly kept his nerve from the penalty spot and beat goalkeeper Antonio Reguero to leave each side with a point.

That result allowed Motherwell to move into second place with a stirring comeback of their own which saw the club come from 2-0 down at Hibernian to win 3-2.

Hibs took a 2-0 lead in the 55th minute after Eoin Doyle's second goal of the game, but Jamie Murphy scored two himself for Motherwell to even things at 2-2 before Robert McHugh broke the deadlock in the 88th.

Celtic remains on top of the league after securing a 2-0 home win against St Mirren, Kilmarnock got two goals from Liam Kelly in a 2-0 triumph at Aberdeen, Dundee and Ross County played to a 1-1 draw and St Johnstone earned a point at home as Steven MacLean scored the equalizer in a 2-2 draw with Hearts.