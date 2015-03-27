Injury rules Martin out of U.S. hockey team

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - New Jersey Devils defenseman Paul Martin ruled himself of this month's Vancouver Olympics on Monday, opting to withdraw from the U.S. team because he has not fully recovered from a broken arm.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to withdraw my name from participation with Team USA at the upcoming Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver," Martin said in a statement released by the Devils.

"While the decision was an extremely difficult one, I feel it is in my long-term best interest to not rush any return to the ice."

Martin fractured his left foreman on October 24 when he was hit by a slap shot from Pittsburgh's Bill Guerin.

The United States opens their Olympic campaign with a game against Switzerland on February 16. (Writing by Steve Keating; Editing by John O'Brien)