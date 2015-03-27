Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update March 27, 2015

INF Dobbs, RHP Hill agree with Marlins

By | Associated Press

MIAMI – Infielder Greg Dobbs and right-hander Shawn Hill have agreed to minor-league contracts with the Florida Marlins.

Dobbs hit .196 in 88 games with Philadelphia last year. He has an average of .260 with 31 homers and 64 pinch-hits in seven big league seasons.

Hill had elbow ligament replacement surgery for the second time in June 2009. He returned last September and went 1-2 with a 2.61 ERA in four starts for Toronto.

Hill has a 9-18 record in 44 career starts with four teams.