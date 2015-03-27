INF Dobbs, RHP Hill agree with Marlins

Infielder Greg Dobbs and right-hander Shawn Hill have agreed to minor-league contracts with the Florida Marlins.

Dobbs hit .196 in 88 games with Philadelphia last year. He has an average of .260 with 31 homers and 64 pinch-hits in seven big league seasons.

Hill had elbow ligament replacement surgery for the second time in June 2009. He returned last September and went 1-2 with a 2.61 ERA in four starts for Toronto.

Hill has a 9-18 record in 44 career starts with four teams.