SPORTS
Published

Multiple Indoor Football League players suspended indefinitely, fan ejected following after wild melee

The scary scene happened during the Massachusetts Pirates and Arizona Rattlers game

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 4

A brawl broke out during the final moments of an Indoor Football League game on Monday.

There was less than 60 seconds remaining on the clock in the game between the Massachusetts Pirates and the Arizona Rattlers — when a melee spilled over in the stands.

The Pirates were trailing the Rattlers by nine points late in the game, but that's when a series of shocking events began.

Massachusetts Pirates defensive back in the stands

Massachusetts Pirates defensive back Chris Ingram (5) climbs down from the stands after confronting fans during their game against the Arizona Rattlers at Footprint Center in Phoenix on July 2, 2023.

A Pirates defensive player was seen leaping into the area where fans were seated to seemingly confront a possible heckler.

A short time later, punches started being thrown, and several other players made their way into the stands.

It is unclear which players were attempting to escalate the fight and which ones may have been attempting to deescalate the situation.

Five players and at least one fan were thrown out of the stadium as a result of the fracas.

Massachusetts Pirates player pulled away from coaches

Massachusetts Pirates Kiante Northington (12) is pulled away by his coaches after a teammate jumped into the crowd to confront fans during their game against the Arizona Rattlers at Footprint Center in Phoenix on July 2, 2023. (Joe Rondone/The Republic/USA TODAY NETWORK)

A woman was seen comforting a crying young after the fight. 

"I heard the Rattlers start saying, ‘Oh, he’s hot’, so I looked over and I saw him jump over," the sideline reporter who was a member of the game's broadcasting team said.

"There was a fan over there. He was in the fan’s face. I don’t know what he said, but he hopped over there — didn’t even touch the wall."

Arizona Rattlers receiver catches a touchdown pass

Arizona Rattlers receiver Isiah Scott (9) catches a touchdown pass over Massachusetts Pirates defender Chris Ingram (5) at Footprint Center in Phoenix on July 2, 2023. (Joe Rondone/The Republic/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Chris Ingram, Charles Williams, Leon O’Neal Jr., Pirates coach Patrick Pass, were suspended indefinitely, according to the Indoor Football League.

"Under zero circumstance can you ever go beyond the wall and into the stands," Indoor Football League commissioner Todd Tryon said in a statement.

"This is a one-time incident that does not reflect what the IFL stands for. We are a family friendly league that offers great sports entertainment, and we will continue to build on that moving forward. What was a very exciting game was marred by the actions of a few. These actions will never be tolerated and are being fully dealt with."

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.