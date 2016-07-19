Indianapolis adds tight end, releases young quarterback

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The Indianapolis Colts have signed free-agent tight end Emil Igwenagu, clearing room on their 90-man roster by putting quarterback Josh Woodrum on waivers Tuesday.

Philadelphia originally signed Igwenagu as undrafted rookie in 2012. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound UMass product made the team, played in three games and made one start. He split time between the Eagles' practice squad and active roster in 2013 but did not play in any games.

The Detroit Lions kept Igwenagu on their practice squad in 2014. They waived him during the final cuts last September.

Woodrum was claimed May 10 after being waived by the New York Giants. He finished his college career as Liberty's all-time leader in yards passing and total offensive yards.

