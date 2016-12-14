In Sandy Aftermath Nina Garcia, JLO Urge Fans to Join Relief Efforts

Celebrities are turning to Twitter to urge people to get people involved in relief efforts to help those affected most by Hurricane Sandy.

“Project Runway” judge Nina Garcia, who lives and works in New York City, was avidly tweeting throughout the storm, informing people about the evacuations taking place in New York City hospitals and ways to help victims.

“Please RT-You can text REDCROSS to 90999 to donate $10 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief #Sandy,” Garcia posted on Monday.

Later that evening she retweeted the post, urging people to show their support for those in need.

“Last tweet before going to bed,” she wrote. “Show your solidarity.”

Like Garcia, New York City native Jennifer Lopez also tweeted her fans about staying safe and getting involved with the Red Cross.

The singer was across the globe performing her “Dance Again” tour in Rotterdam, Holland.

“If you need a safe place to stay, shelter info avail. In #RedCrossHurrucanApp #Sandy,” JLO posted.

Fellow Boricua actress Rosario Dawson fervently thanked the authorities for attempting to keep those in flooded areas safe.

“Big thank you to all our police/fire fighters/public servants!” posted the star, who, like JLO, was born and raised in New York City. She then retweeted a fan’s photo showing NYPD cars and streets in Manhattan fully flooded.

“Thoughts & Prayers to the Northeast,” she added, re-tweeting her fan.

As reported by Fox News Latino, Hurricane Sandy made landfall in New Jersey on Monday evening with 80 mph sustained winds.

Authorities launched an effort to evacuate about 800 people in the town of Moonachie in northern New Jersey early Tuesday after a berm overflowed, authorities said.



As of Tuesday morning Hurricane Sandy has caused at least 17 deaths in seven states. More than 7.4 million homes and businesses are without power from the Carolinas to Ohio with the storm causing scares at two nuclear power plants.



New York was among the hardest hit, with its financial heart in Lower Manhattan shuttered for a second day and seawater cascading into the still-gaping construction pit at the World Trade Center. President Barack Obama declared a major disaster in the city and Long Island.