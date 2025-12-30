Illinois star runs over official in key play, leads team to Music City Bowl win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer had an incredible night against the Tennessee Volunteers in a Music City Bowl win, but a play in the third quarter caught the eyes of college football fans.

The Fighting Illini were up three points in the third quarter and had the ball on first down from the Volunteers’ 41-yard line. Altmyer took the snap and dropped back to pass. He faked a pass to his right and took the ball up the middle of the field.

Altmyer scampered away from Tennessee defenders and ran right into an official. The quarterback bounced off the official and gained a first down before he ran out of bounds. It took a minute for the official to get back up. He would score a touchdown later in the drive.

Tennessee did put on a mean comeback. DeSean Bishop scored a 12-yard rushing touchdown early in the frame and the team took the lead on a Joakim Dodson 94-yard kick return touchdown.

Altmyer came back and put on a 13-play, 65-yard drive to set up a David Olano go-ahead field goal for the 30-28 win.

Altmyer was 20-of-33 with 196 passing yards and a touchdown pass. He had 54 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown as well.

Illinois posted the first back-to-back nine-win seasons in program history.

"We don’t have to read about other years anymore," head coach Bret Bielema said after the game. "I think people usually either read about history or write history, and this group’s writing history and I think we’ll continue to do that."

The team is now 2-1 in bowl games under Bielema.

